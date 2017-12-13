Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open on Wednesday following another record close on Wall Street, with investors keeping focus on the end of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.22 per cent, or 62.90 points, to 28,856.78.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 per cent, or 2.41 points, to 3,278.40 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.16 per cent, or 3.00 points, to 1,898.09.

AFP