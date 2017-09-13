Hong Kong: Stocks eke out gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with minor gains on Wednesday morning as investors took stock after recent gains despite another record close across Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 12.03 points, at 27,984.27.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 4.77 points, to 3,374.72 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.31 points, to 1,984.90.

