Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower on trade war worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Wednesday as China announced plans to hit the United States with new tariffs in response to Washington's own target list.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.19 per cent, or 661.41 points, to end at 29,518.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell slightly 0.18 per cent, or 5.52 points, to 3,131.11.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.57 percent, or 10.53 points, to 1,831.7.

AFP