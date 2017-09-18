Hong Kong: Stocks end with strong gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped more than one per cent on Monday as traders tracked a strong lead from Wall Street's record close last Friday, as attention turns to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.27 per cent, or 352.18 points, to end at 28,159.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.28 per cent, or 9.24 points, to 3,362.86. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.74 per cent, or 14.75 points, to close at 2,002.74.

AFP