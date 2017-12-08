Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks on Friday built on the previous day's gains as investors tracked a bounce on Wall Street with technology firms enjoying fresh buying.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.34 per cent, or 96.82 points, to 28,400.01.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 per cent, or 7.57 points, to 3,264.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.14 per cent, or 2.65 points, to 1,865.77.

