Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended last week's gains as trading began for the week on Monday, with dealers tracking another record close for the Dow on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index added 0.61 per cent, or 155.53 points, to 25,782.02.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly lower, dipping 1.01 points to 3,122.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.05 per cent, or 0.99 points, to 1,865.06.

AFP