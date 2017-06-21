You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 10:18

Hang Seng.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended last week's gains as trading began for the week on Monday, with dealers tracking another record close for the Dow on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index added 0.61 per cent, or 155.53 points, to 25,782.02.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly lower, dipping 1.01 points to 3,122.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.05 per cent, or 0.99 points, to 1,865.06.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening