Hong Kong: Stocks kick day off with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday following two days of gains and after a plunge on Wall Street, where technology firms were the big losers.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.91 per cent, or 280.45 points, to 30,510.38.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.14 percent, or 36.08 points, to 3,130.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.18 per cent, or 21.59 points, to 1,808.10.

AFP