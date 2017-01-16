Hong Kong: Stocks open down on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell in the first few minutes of trade on Monday following last week's gains, while Shanghai took a fresh hit on growing concerns about a flood of new listings that are draining liquidity from the market.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.22 per cent, or 51.13 points, to 22,886.25.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.27 per cent, or 8.27 points, to 3,104.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.32 per cent, or 6.05 points, to 1,914.95.

AFP