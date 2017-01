[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened flat Thursday as a negative lead from Wall Street weighed on buying sentiment after the previous day's surge of more than one per cent.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 6.09 points to 23,104.35.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.26 per cent, or 8.04 points, to 3,104.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.30 per cent, or 5.61 points, to 1,858.98.

AFP