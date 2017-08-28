Hong Kong: Stocks open higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks pressed on with their recent run of gains Monday on fresh hopes Donald Trump will be able to push through market-friendly tax reforms.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 per cent, or 152.90 points, to 28,001.06 soon after opening.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.61 points, to 3,336.13 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.16 per cent, or 3.03 points, to 1,913.16.

AFP