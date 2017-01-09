You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher after Wall St record

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:01

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday, tracking a record close on Wall Street following data showing a healthy increase in US jobs and wages.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.31 per cent, or 70.08 points, to 22,573.09 soon after opening.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.18 per cent, or 5.79 points, to 3,148.53 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.12 per cent, or 2.37 points, to 1,985.76.

AFP

