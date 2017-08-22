Hong Kong: Stocks open higher for second straight day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains at the open on Tuesday following a tepid lead from Wall Street, while traders are keeping their focus on a summit of central bankers later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.87 per cent, or 236.48 points, to 27,391.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.70 points to 3,287.61, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, edging down 0.23 points to 1,916.19.

AFP