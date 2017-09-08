Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose at the start of trade Friday as investors cautiously returned to the market at the end of a turbulent week following North Korea's nuclear test.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 per cent, or 48.67 points, at 27,571.59.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.03 per cent, or 1.07 points, to 3,364.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.08 per cent, or 1.57 points, to 1,971.17.
AFP
