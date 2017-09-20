Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday following a third straight record close on Wall Street while traders await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 per cent, or 47.88 points, to 28,099.29.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 4.66 points, to 3,352.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.46 points, to 1,994.14.

