Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were muted at the open Thursday following a negative lead from Wall Street and as traders wind down ahead of the Christmas break.

The Hang Seng Index was marginally lower, dipping 9.58 points to 21800.22 soon after opening.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.17 per cent, or 5.27 points, to 3,132.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.02 per cent, or 0.38 points, to 1,995.65.

AFP