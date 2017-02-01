You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:48
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started Wednesday in negative territory as investors returned from an extended holiday weekend to play catch-up with a sell-off across global markets.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.64 per cent, or 148.90 points, to 23,211.88.
Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.
AFP
