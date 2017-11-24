Hong Kong: Stocks resume gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks resumed their upward trajectory on Friday following a one per cent drop, but Shanghai extended losses after the previous day's sudden sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.50 per cent, or 148.94 points, to 29,856.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.34 per cent, or 11.54 points, to 3,340.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.38 per cent, or 7.33 points, to 1,917.12.

AFP