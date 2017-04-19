Hong Kong: Stocks retreat at open on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday following losses in New York fuelled by geopolitical uncertainty and British Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to call a snap general election.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.20 per cent, or 48.56 points, to 23,875.98.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.38 per cent, or 12.04 points, to 3,184.67 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.35 per cent, or 6.77 points, lower at 1,939.65.

AFP