Hong Kong: Stocks start day with fresh rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade on Friday after markets in Europe and New York hit fresh records, and with energy firms building on their latest gains.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 157.38 points, to 30,893.86 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging up 0.75 points to 3,386.46 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.06 per cent, or 1.16 points, to 1,939.80.

