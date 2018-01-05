You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start day with fresh rally

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 9:49 AM

BP_Hang Seng Index_050118_52.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade on Friday after markets in Europe and New York hit fresh records, and with energy firms building on their latest gains.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 157.38 points, to 30,893.86 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging up 0.75 points to 3,386.46 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.06 per cent, or 1.16 points, to 1,939.80.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
3 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening