Hong Kong: Stocks start week with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks built on the gains enjoyed at the end of last week as traders cheered more records on Wall Street and strong US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.27 per cent, or 76.83 points, to 28,716.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.50 points to 3,290.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.16 per cent, or 3.04 points, to 1,894.55.

AFP