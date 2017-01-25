You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks track US gains at open

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 09:56

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares climbed in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday, extending the previous two days' gains and tracking a record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 per cent, or 63.82 points, to 23,013.68.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.16 per cent, or 4.90 points, to 3,137.65 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.12 per cent, or 2.21 points, to 1,894.24.

AFP

