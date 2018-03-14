Hong Kong: Stocks tumble at open on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, in line with an Asian sell-off on worries about a hardline approach to global affairs by Donald Trump after he sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.20 per cent, or 378.26 points, to 31,223.19.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.35 per cent, or 11.57 points, to 3,298.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.35 per cent, or 6.55 points, to 1,888.76.

AFP