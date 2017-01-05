Hong Kong up, Shanghai flat at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were up while Shanghai was flat at the open Thursday, with market sentiment muted ahead of the release of more economic data next week, dealers said.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.47 per cent, or 102.94 points, to 22,237.41 soon after opening.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.03 per cent, or 0.88 points, to 3,157.91.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.02 per cent, or 0.45 points, to 2,008.34.

AFP