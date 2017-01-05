You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong up, Shanghai flat at open

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 10:01

hk.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were up while Shanghai was flat at the open Thursday, with market sentiment muted ahead of the release of more economic data next week, dealers said.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.47 per cent, or 102.94 points, to 22,237.41 soon after opening.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.03 per cent, or 0.88 points, to 3,157.91.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.02 per cent, or 0.45 points, to 2,008.34.

AFP

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening