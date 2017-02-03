Hot stock: Ezra seeks lifting of trading halt after flagging going concern issue, writedown

EZRA Holdings has requested the lifting of the halt in the trading of its shares and bonds on Friday.

It has asked for trading to resume on Monday, Feb 6.

Shares of the troubled oil and gas service provider were trading around S$0.048 a share on Feb 1, when trading was halted.

Ezra, which is struggling to meet its debt obligations, warned on Friday that it may need to write down US$170 million in relation to its investment in Emas Chiyoda Subsea, flagging at the same time it will be faced with "a going concern issue" if restructuring options are not completed in a timely manner.