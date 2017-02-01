You are here
Malaysia: Markets closed for public holiday
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:23
FINANCIAL markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for Federal Territory Day. Trading will resume on Thursday, Feb 2.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait