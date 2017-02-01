You are here

Malaysia: Markets closed for public holiday

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:23

FINANCIAL markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for Federal Territory Day. Trading will resume on Thursday, Feb 2.

