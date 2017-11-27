You are here
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday
Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 5:22 PM
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.63 points to 1,719.86.
Volume was 1.643 billion lots worth RM1.781 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 548 to 343.
Please wait