Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 5:22 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.63 points to 1,719.86.

Volume was 1.643 billion lots worth RM1.781 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 548 to 343.

