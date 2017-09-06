Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.850 points to 1,772.480.
Volume was 2.214 billion lots worth RM1.808 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 419 to 418.
