Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 17:41
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.860 points to 1686.360.
Volume was 1.053 billion lots worth RM1.204 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers 367 to 244.
