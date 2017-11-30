You are here

Malaysia: shares close lower on Thursday

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 5:24 PM

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.52 points to 1,717.86.

Volume was 2.47 billion shares worth RM6 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 500 to 367.

