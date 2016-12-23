You are here
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 17:20
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.930 points to 1629.590.
Volume was 1.158 billion lots worth RM1.562 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 369 to 353.
