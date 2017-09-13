Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.790 points to 1,786.070.
Volume was 2.695 billion lots worth RM1.848 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 480 to 385.
