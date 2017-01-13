You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Friday

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 09:18

23793682.11 (37019912) - 21_12_2015 - iseasbursa.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.080 point to 1677.680.

Volume was 40.9 million lots worth RM10.16 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 50.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
4 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening