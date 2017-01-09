You are here
Malaysia: Shares open flat on Monday
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:17
MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.160 point to 1675.330.
Volume was 31.53 million lots worth RM11.91 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 100 to 35.
