You are here
Malaysia: Shares open flat on Monday
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 09:25
MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.490 point to 1742.380.
Volume was 235.75 million lots worth RM133.39 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 174 to 85.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait