Malaysia: Shares open flat on Monday
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 09:29
MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.88 point to 1792.13.
Volume was 138.24 million lots worth RM41.57 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 134 to 123.
