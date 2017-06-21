You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Monday

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 09:29

bursa.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.88 point to 1792.13.

Volume was 138.24 million lots worth RM41.57 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 134 to 123.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening