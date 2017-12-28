Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index creeping up by 0.03 points to 1,771.79.
Volume traded was 135.25 million lots worth RM45.97 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 134 to 49.
