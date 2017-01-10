You are here
Malaysia: Shares open flat on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:21
MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.260 point to 1668.360.
Volume was 116.78 million lots worth RM38.77 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 65.
