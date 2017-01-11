You are here
Malaysia: Shares open flat on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:23
MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.020 point to 1672.800.
Volume was 33.83 million lots worth RM7.54 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 36.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
9:59 am
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait