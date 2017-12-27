Malaysia: Shares open flat on Wednesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up slightly by 0.77 points to 1,760.76.
Volume was 55 million shares worth RM19.91 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 109 to 38.
