Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 09:23

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.75 points to 1674.80.

Volume was 40.3 million lots worth RM9.54 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 89 to 35.

