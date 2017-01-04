You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 09:18

23793682.11 (37019912) - 21_12_2015 - iseasbursa.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.450 points to 1638.980.

Volume was 44.07 million lots worth RM10.42 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 89 to 49.

