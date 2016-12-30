You are here
Malaysia: Shares open lower
Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:26
Malaysia share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.59 points to 1,628.71.
Volume was 111 million lots worth RM36.2 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 71 to 70.
