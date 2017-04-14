You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 09:21

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.400 points to 1,736.780.

Volume was 151.73 million lots worth RM35.46 million.

Losers outnumbered gainers 154 to 83.

Market voices on:

