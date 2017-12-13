Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.18 points to 1,729.39 as at 9.01am.
Volume was 69.6 million lots worth RM21.12 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 110 to 42.
