Seoul: Shares end flat; won edges up on softer dollar

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday. The Korean won rose as soft US inflation saw the dollar easing in global markets.

At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.60 points or 0.06 per cent at 2,476.11. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics ended down 2.34 per cent, while SK Hynix closed 0.8 per cent lower. Steelmakers and construction shares rose on hopes of embarking on inter-Korea economic projects including railroad constructions.

The won was quoted at 1,068 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,069.3. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,066.76 per US dollar, up 0.01 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,050.5 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.44 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.47 per cent.

The KOSPI climbed around 0.4 per cent so far this year, and rose 2.41 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 643,665,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 538.

Foreigners were net sellers of 89,655 million won worth of shares. The US dollar climbed 0.03 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6 this year. In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to107.45. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent compared with a previous close of 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.311 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.29 per cent.

REUTERS