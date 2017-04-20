You are here

Seoul: Stocks end at 2-week high as foreign and local buyers return, won steady

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 15:14

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed to a near two-week closing high on Thursday as foreign investors and domestic institution's large bargain-hunting supported the main index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed up 0.5 per cent at 2,149.15 points, its highest since April 7.

Offshore investors bought a net 74.9 billion won (S$92 million) worth of Kospi shares, while institutions purchased a net 224 billion won worth.

The South Korean won erased earlier losses on exporters' US dollar-selling amid the absence of momentum for the greenback.

The won was quoted at 1,139.8 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, little changed compared to Wednesday's close of 1,140.2.

REUTERS

