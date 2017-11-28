Seoul: Stocks rise; won reverses on exporter US dollar-selling

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday while the Korean won reversed earlier losses and edged up on the local platform. At 0635 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.3 per cent at 2,514.19.

The won was quoted at 1,084.4 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.4 per cent stronger than its previous close at 1,088.6. The currency erased earlier losses as exporters heavily sold dollars.

The KOSPI is up around 23.9 per cent so far this year, and up by 0.49 per cent in the previous 30 days. The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 335,316,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 328.

Foreigners were net sellers of 146,713 million won worth of shares. In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 108.13.

REUTERS