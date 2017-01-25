Seoul: Stocks up marginally, won reverses as US dollar bounce flags

[SEOUL] The South Korean won erased early losses on Wednesday as the dollar retreated late in the session and as exporters' end-month US dollar selling moderately supported the local currency.

The won was quoted at 1,166.0 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged compared to Tuesday's close of 1,165.9.

South Korean shares rose 0.1 per cent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed at 2,066.94 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 211.3 billion won (S$257.251 million) worth of Kospi shares.

REUTERS