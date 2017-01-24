You are here

Seoul: Stocks, won finish directionless on Trump policies, holidays

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 15:00

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and the won barely moved on Tuesday in a directionless market, reflecting uncertainties over US President Donald Trump's policies and impending national holidays.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed at 2,065.76 points, barely moved from 2,065.99 on Monday.

Offshore investors were net sellers for the day but sold just 12.6 billion won (S$15.37 million) worth of Kospi shares.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,165.9 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, holding steady against the previous close of 1,165.5.

REUTERS

