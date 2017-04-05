You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won hold steady ahead of earnings, Trump-Xi summit

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 10:59

kospi.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and won took a breather early on Wednesday, ahead of first-quarter earnings and a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

South Korean markets shrugged off a ballistic missile launch by North Korea earlier on Wednesday. Mr Trump and Mr Xi are expected to discuss Pyongyang's arms programme when they meet on Thursday and Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) was at 2,160.73 points as of 0225 GMT, steady versus the previous close.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,122.7 against the US dollar, down 0.1 per cent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,121.9.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

March-quarter earnings are expected to be strong and give the stock market a lift, as recent macroeconomic data signalled a recovery, said Cho Byung-Hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities.

South Korea's exports grew more than expected in March thanks to stronger global demand, marking a rise for a fifth straight month.

The first-quarter earnings period will start with tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd releasing its guidance on Friday.

"The Kospi could touch the 2,200-point level and even reach as high as 2,250 points this month," Mr Cho said.

Offshore investors were set to be net sellers for a third consecutive session, offloading 57.1 billion Korean won (S$71.1 million) worth of Kospi shares near mid-session.

Shares of Ahnlab Inc soared nearly 20 per cent, after its founder Ahn Cheol-Soo clinched his centrist People's Party nomination to run for president on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor Co lost nearly 2 per cent and Kia Motors Corp was down 1.2 per cent.

Advancers and decliners were even by 384 to 382.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.53.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening